Farmers urged to diversify into rice farming

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 2, 2022 12:05 pm
There is a need for farmers to venture into rice farming.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy while speaking to farmers in Wainikoro in Cakaudrove says rice is one of the main commodities that are currently in high demand locally, so it’s crucial for them to diversify into rice farming.

Dr  Reddy says there is a lot of flat land in Wainikoro that is suitable for rice farming and the Ministry is on standby to support those who will help the Ministry increase the local production of rice.

“We need to push for rice expansion, not only to save the money but also for food security reasons, Rice is consumed nearly in every household in the country now. We want landowners to open up and think positively about their resources.”

According to Dr Reddy, only 18% of the rice consumed by households on a daily basis is produced locally.

The Agriculture Ministry spends $42 million annually on importing rice.

 

