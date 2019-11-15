Farmers urged to commercialize aquaculture

The Fisheries Ministry has urged farmers to move to commercial aquaculture.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says this is as most farmers are still utilizing aquaculture for food security and not for commercial use.

Koroilavesau says Fiji also has the relevant resources to develop aquaculture.

“So a mix of seawater and freshwater becomes brackish water basically where we can develop aquaculture. Basically it has to come from an incentive that is created that our farmers know that it’s a good commercial business to create aquaculture especially shrimps and other marine fish. Once they get used to the idea that if you do this type of farming you can generate income out of it.”

Koroilavesau says there is a growing demand for aquaculture produce both in the local and overseas markets and it’s crucial to make good use of the opportunity.