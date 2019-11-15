Farmers urged to be vigilant when purchasing fertilizers

The use of organic fertilizers in Fiji is extremely limited and the Ministry of Agriculture is working to develop organic fertilizers.

The Ministry is also working on compost manure that people can use in gardens.

However, the Agriculture Ministry says it has seen an increase in a number of online entities selling what they claim is organic fertilizer and is urging farmers to be vigilant when purchasing such fertilizers.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says in an effort to get farmers the best organic fertilizers, the Agriculture Ministry hopes to launch its home gardening initiative this month.

“These natural occurring substances, rather than it be taken to landfills bring it to our composting facility, let science do its work and it should turn into compost that can then be packaged and given out to farmers and we intend to do that for free.”

Samisoni Enterprises the parent company of Hot Bread Kitchen is one of many organizations that have begun to sell fertilizers they claim is organic to farmers.

However, the apparent organic fertilizer called Karyon needs chemical-based foliate to activate its properties, but according to its Farms Manager Jope Koroisavou the fertilizer distributed by Samisoni Enterprises is organic and has been given the go ahead by the Agriculture Ministry.

“We bring into the equation the biological side of things which is our solution and what our solution does is revives the soil. So what happens right now especially with commercial farmers, the way they have been using fertilizers and chemicals on the soil, there is alot of chemical residue left on the soil. We sent them samples for testing, they are the ones who have given the green light, and hence why the product is here.”

When contacted by FBC News, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has refused to comment on the matter saying they have not received any complaints.