Farmers urged to apply for agriculture development assistance

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says applications close this Wednesday, and farmers are reminded to submit their applications via the online platform.

Farmers across the country are urged to submit their applications to be considered for agriculture development assistance.

He adds the platform can be accessed on the Ministry of Agriculture’s website and social media pages for the 2022-2023 agriculture programs.

Doctor Reddy says the initiative is part of the Ministry’s approach to ensuring that all farmers and stakeholders take advantage of the $29.2 million allocation that was made to support these programs.

He stresses that the packages this year are divided into two main categories – one for farmers who had never received any agricultural assistance before.

The second category will be for farmers who had previously received assistance but were making progress in their agricultural ventures and could grow their farming businesses even further.