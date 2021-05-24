Farmers urged to allot land for rice

Sugarcane and vegetable farmers are being urged to help reduce the rice import bill by allocating at least one acre of their land to plant rice.

This was the call by the Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy while handing over a portable rice mill to two rice farming clusters in Rewasa, Rakiraki and Benai, Ba on the outskirts of Koronubu this week.

Dr Reddy says the value of Fiji’s rice import bill was staggeringly high, standing at $41million.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds farming rice is an opportunity to contribute to increasing Fiji’s foreign reserves by consumption or as a cash crop.

Dr Reddy says he is pleased to see rice farms expanding in Rakiraki and Ba.

The minister also says a substantial gain has been made but the government is concerned about food security and the amount of money being drained by rice imports.

Dr Reddy has also encouraged all communities to set up communal rice plots and reduce rice imports, achieving self-sufficiency in rice production.