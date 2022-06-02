Farmers Union disappointed at low AGM attendance

The National Farmers Union is disappointed at the poor attendance of farmers at the Annual General Meeting of the Labasa Branch today.

General Secretary, Mahendra Chaudhry says this was the first meeting after two years due to the pandemic and it’s somewhat disappointing to note the low attendance.

The NFU Labasa Branch has a member of 450 farmers. Close to 150 turned up at the AGM today.

Chaudhry says he was expecting to see a lot more farmers and has urged them to be vocal about the issues they are facing.

“You have to wake up. Unite and you say loudly what you want to say about the problems that you face, the difficulty that you go through, and about the lack of response and attention by the proper authorities.”

Chief amongst the resolutions at the meeting today is the request to the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council to be mindful that cane payments are made on time and growers are advised two weeks before payment as stated in the Master Award.

And, due to the delay in the 4th cane payment for the 2021 season, they are requesting FSC to defer crushing till the end of June so farmers have ample time to prepare.