Farmers trained on value chain and market analysis

The better understanding of the monetary value attached to farm produce is crucial for commercial farmers.

While officiating at the recent Fiji Crop and Livestock Council workshop in Namena, Tailevu, Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu says this will ensure an effective and productive engagement between commodity producers, the processors, and the markets.

Daunivalu says this is part of the Public-Private Producer Partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were also requested to assess farmers’ current status by undertaking a survey to test the entrepreneurial skills of individual farmers, and what they can do to progress towards entrepreneurship while capitalizing on available resources, especially land.”

Participants of the training were 20 men, youth and women participants were producers of yaqona, noni, and dalo and Daunivalu has also trained them on how to assess their resource grants and identify areas of priorities for improvement.

She says following the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in November, FCLC received a number of requests for value chain training from communities whose members belong to FCLC commodity associations, and Bulu farming community of Namena was one of them.

The value chain training with the farming community in Bulu in Namena, Tailevu, was the eighth such training carried out by FCLC in 2019.