Farmers told to plant what they are familiar with

Farmers are being urged to plant crops they are familiar with and one that will generate income.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says farmers should not be wasting their time on other crops that Fiji Agromarketing Authority and exporters will not buy.

Reddy is directing comments to commercial farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

He advises farmers to plant the usual such as cassava, dalo, duruka, and bongo chillies among few others.

The Minister also confirmed at the moment, the prices had risen for dalo as most were now bound for the export market.

Reddy advised farmers that it would be best to concentrate on growing two to three crops on a communal level in moving towards commercial agriculture.