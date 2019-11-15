Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Farmers to change their mentality: Dr Reddy

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 6, 2020 12:51 pm
Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a review of the continued reliance and dependence on subsidies within the dairy industry is needed to further develop the sector.

Farmers are being encouraged to change their mentality towards receiving subsidies as it leads to the culture of dependency rather than fostering farmers’ independence.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a review of the continued reliance and dependence on subsidies within the dairy industry is needed to further develop the sector.

Dr Reddy says the continued issuance of subsidies is a concern, and it needs to be re-examined.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that one way to discourage dependency is to incentivize farmers rather than handing out subsidies.

The Minister says they can increase the price of calf milk accordingly but not subsidies.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.