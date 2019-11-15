Farmers to change their mentality: Dr Reddy

Farmers are being encouraged to change their mentality towards receiving subsidies as it leads to the culture of dependency rather than fostering farmers’ independence.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a review of the continued reliance and dependence on subsidies within the dairy industry is needed to further develop the sector.

Dr Reddy says the continued issuance of subsidies is a concern, and it needs to be re-examined.

He adds that one way to discourage dependency is to incentivize farmers rather than handing out subsidies.

The Minister says they can increase the price of calf milk accordingly but not subsidies.