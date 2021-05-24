Farmers to benefit from sugar price increase

Seventy percent of the increased ex-warehouse sugar prices will go directly to farmers.

The Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Fund says this is welcome news for more than 6,000 farmers who have a combined loan portfolio of $30 million.

Acting Sugar Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a 70/30 share between sugarcane growers and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Raj Sharma says the additional revenue generated through the increased price will provide comfort to sugarcane farmers.

“This also helps the continuity of the farmers to service their loan with the grower’s fund. We would have about 6000 plus farmers with $30 million loans and over the period with the support of the government-guaranteed price, our arrears have also reduced in the last three years.”

Acting Sugar Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there are many positive benefits to be realized by the sugar industry stakeholders with the increase in sugar prices.

The 90 cent increase in ex-warehouse prices will generate more than $20 million in revenue for the industry.