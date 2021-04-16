Farmers thrive despite pandemic

Kava, Dalo, and sandalwood are becoming the fast-selling commodity for most farmers, particularly for the youth of Ovalau.

FBC News recently visited a few villages in Ovalau and noted how the farmers are thriving despite the economic impacts posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viro Youth President, Viliame Biu says most farmers who were once employed in urban centres are now investing in their piece of land to sustain them in these trying times.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have no problem. We have our piece of land and all we need to do is make use of it. We have invested a lot in yaqona, dalo, and yasi and we can’t even feel a pinch of the pandemic because of our earnings.”

Unemployed female youth are also investing their time learning art and craft skills for commercial purposes.

Female Youth member, Raluve Pasepa says plans are also in place to share their knowledge with other youth in neighbouring villages.

“We do have plans for the passing of skills for weaving mat. So what we do, every time we weave our mats we get to invite the young one if they could just come and watch over us. So that’s how they learn from us.”

A good number of these youth have returned to the village amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.