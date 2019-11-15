Farmers talk about building resilience

Building resilience in farming is a major focus of the Food and Agriculture workshop held in Ra over the weekend.

Food and Agriculture Organisation Representative, Ponijese Korovulavula says part of the workshop was hands-on activities for farmers, planting crops resilient to droughts.

Korovulavula says farmers were also taught what to plant in each season.

“They say that it is very encouraging for them to know what types of crops they need to plant in order to go through drought and also to be self-reliant. Not to rely on the government all the time, so if any need comes, they can feed themselves and they can be on their toes to look after their families before any help comes into their village.”

24-year-old farmer Esala Kenasawara says drought will no longer be a problem as they now have ideas on how to address it.

The three-day workshop was put together by the FAO and the Agriculture Ministry.