Farmers smoking dried leaves questioned

More than 800 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from four different farms in Naqaravatu village, Tunuloa, Cakaudrove.

Police Chief of Operation, Abdul Khan says the raid conducted using drones resulted in the arrest of two men aged 28 and 19 respectively.

Both were smoking dried leaves believed to be marijuana in their farms at the time of the arrest.

The Drug Operation team also discovered apparatus and more than 20 branches that were placed beside them.

The two were questioned and released while police wait for the test results of the dried leaves.

ACP Khan says one of the suspects led the team to his farm where more than 200 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted ranging from 26 centimeters to two meters.

He added another farm that was raided by the team had more than 100 green plants ranging from 1.4 to 2.8 meters and the owner remains unknown.

More than 400 plants ranging from five to 20 centimeters were also uprooted by the team from another farm beside the village.

Another 18 plants were uprooted by the team from another farm and the farmer is yet to be identified.