Farmers reminded to not employ child labourers

Cane growers in Labasa have been urged to be mindful not to employ child labourers during this time.

Labasa Cane Producers Association president Mohammed Rafiq says Fairtrade International has reported an increase in forced labour, child labour, and gender-based violence during this period of lockdown, all over the world.

Speaking to FBC News, Rafiq said because there is less income in families, growers will try to involve their children in farming with school still on break.

He is requesting all growers not to use their children as laborers and if they know anyone who is doing so, to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Child labour is when someone under the age of 18 is employed and paid.

The Association is currently dealing with a few cases of child labour that were reported last year.

LCPA and Fairtrade registered farmers found to be employing children under 18 years of age are suspended for a year.