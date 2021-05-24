Home

Farmers receive new tractor

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:10 pm
Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya with members of the Kade Draidrai Farmers’ Co-operative Limited. [Source: Supplied]

The Department of Co-operatives is thriving despite the economic challenges brought by the pandemic.

While addressing members of the Kade Draidrai Farmers’ Co-operative Limited and community in Vanua Levu, Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says the revenue earned from the pine harvest in early 2021 stands at $68,360.40.

He says the Kade Draidrai Co-operative should be given the needed recognition for pushing its barriers and re-inventing its business model to earn more revenue.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Supplied]

Koya handed over a tractor that amounted to $47,800 to members of the co-operative, to which the co-operative contributed at least a quarter of the amount.

“Your commercial dreams are becoming reality today. Thank you for allowing the Government to be part of this. The purchase of the tractor represents about a one-third to two-third investment by the co-operative and the Government through the Integrated Human Resource Development program.”

The Minister stresses that the current co-operative model is built on the concept of improving livelihoods and addressing economic issues by working in numbers.

The government has also commended those that pursue business by registering as cooperative businesses.


[Source: Supplied]

 

