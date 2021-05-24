Home

Farmers receive assistance

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 18, 2022 12:20 pm

The Agriculture Ministry is assisting all bilateral quarantine arrangements farms.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says there are 250 farms under this category.

Dr Reddy says this is done to ensure the Ministry continues to support and leverage export farmers.

“All of them will be receiving 50kg fertilizer and 10 trays of respective seedlings that they are growing for example eggplants or seeds like okra.”

Dr Reddy says those under this category don’t need to apply as the Ministry will assist all of them.

The 250 farms are registered under Biosecurity and Agriculture for exports only.

