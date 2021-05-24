Farmers raise issues with Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with a few farmers in Raviravi Ba yesterday.

The meeting was also an opportune time for the farmers to have their issues addressed by the Acting Prime Minister.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the various Government assistance for farmers available such as the $250 assistance provided to farmers who were recently affected by flooding around the country and the free seedling distribution already taking place.

He is urging the farming communities to utilize the various assistance readily available.