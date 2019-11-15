Farmers offer 105 acres of land for AMA programme

105 acres of land has been given to the Agricultural Marketing Authority by contracted farmers in Tailevu.

The 25 farmers are from Yavusa Navunisea and Delai at Nataleira Village.

While signing the agreement, Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the use of available resources for agricultural purposes will help to secure the livelihoods of resource owners and contribute to the agriculture sector’s growth.

The farmers will grow the Tausala dalo on 40 acres, Yellow Cassava on 45 acres, and the Uro-ni-Vonu variety dalo on 20 acres of land.

“There is a lot of potential in Agriculture and there is no reason why the Land Owning Community or villagers should be poor, People like you here so remote, so far away that Agro marketing Authority was established, we have to reach out to you and that is what we have done today.”

Dr. Reddy says some maritime villages often found it difficult to secure markets for their produce, whereas for farmers on the mainland, the market was readily available, as he stressed that they fully commit to their farms and the contractual agreement.

The Ministry will provide planting materials to farmers, and as part of this assistance agreement, in three years the farmers are expected to multiply it and return the same quantity of the planting material so that the same assistance can be provided to other farmers.