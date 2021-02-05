Farmers need to take the level of commitment seriously: Seruiratu

The Government’s effort is not being matched by the level of commitment shown by cattle farmers.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says strong partnership and commitment is vital to increase production and to take the Meat Industry forward.

He says there is potential however, farmers need to take the level of commitment seriously.

“It can be done, we have the right quality, we have the right breed and we also have the right environment but it’s the commitment that’s lacking. That is unfortunate.”

While debating the Review of Fiji Meat Industry Board 2014 Annual Report, Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua called for the Nakasi abattoir to be relocated.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum agreed there is a desperate need to relocate this facility.

“The stench can be quite overwhelming. We need to be able to address that and we need to find a sound relocated site for that. That’s the challenges and issues that the board is facing and we will work with them.”

According to the government, another issue affecting meat production is whether young people want to go into livestock farming.