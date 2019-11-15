Home

News

Farmers laud commissioning of new Koro station

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 13, 2020 4:10 pm
The newly commissioned Koro Agriculture Station which was damaged during TC Winston in 2016 will encourage improved productivity for farmers on Koro Island. [Source: Fijian Government]

The newly commissioned Koro Agriculture Station which was damaged during TC Winston in 2016 will encourage improved productivity for farmers on Koro Island.

49-year-old Eroti Niumataiwalu who plants yaqona, dalo and assorted vegetables on the island says the government is opening doors of opportunities.

The Station was opened earlier this week by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Niumataiwalu has been practising mixed-cropping for more than 15 years and says he plants selected crops both for short and long term plans, highlighting the significant impact the new station will have on farmers.

Similar sentiments were shared by Pita Miller of Namacu Village in Koro who is farming on their Mataqali land.

He says this is a big step in the right direction as far as agriculture development is concerned because a majority of them rely heavily on farming.

Meanwhile, Tevita Vunileba of Mudu Village in Koro says despite COVID-19 the government is committed to supporting the development of rural and maritime communities.

 

