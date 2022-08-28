Farmers in Nukulau anticipate high returns

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu with the Farmers in Nukulau village. [Photo: Supplied]

Farmers in Nukulau and nearby farming communities in Ra province anticipate making a profit from the sale of their agricultural produce in the coming months.

Nasau District Representative, Meli Tokalau says farmers in the area would normally spend at least two to three days transporting their produce to the main market.

Due to limited access, these farmers must transport their produce on horseback to nearby roads in order to catch a truck or carrier.

Tokalau adds that farmers typically discard 30 to 40 percent of their produce once it reaches the market because some crops, fruits, and vegetables are unfit for sale.

However, this will be an issue of the past after the government stepped in recently to construct an access road to assist these farmers.

“We are so glad that the government has finally come on board to assist us. We’ve been submitting our requests for years. Now, we have a new road, it will just take us one or half-day to deliver our produce from the farm to the main markets with great quality. We are also expecting more income to generate in the coming months.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu last week visited the area to oversee the work conducted by the Fiji Roads Authority contractor.

He says that this new development will boost the viability of kava and dalo not only in the local market but in international markets as well.