Farmers have not been short-paid: AG

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there has been no under-handed dealing in the final cane payment for 2019.

The National Farmers Union and the National Federation Party have criticized the government saying no farmer has received the guaranteed $85 per tonne.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says the amount is the gross payment and was in-fact paid to all farmers, followed by deductions for transport costs and customs charges.

“The difference has been that in 2018, the FSC bore those costs themselves even though they did not have to. This time around, the deduction can legally me-made – and they were deducted. The farmers know this, all farmers know this.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds it is unfortunate that people are going around spreading misinformation in relation to cane payments.

He adds the government has not betrayed farmers and critics need to look at the Master Award.