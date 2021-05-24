Home

News

Farmers encouraged through B2R Agriculture program

Jeshu Lal
December 15, 2021

The Agriculture Ministry will continue its Back to Rural Agriculture program.

This is to ensure that returning farmers remain in their villages and communities.

Many Fijians who lost their jobs or were put on reduced hours due to the pandemic went back home to utilize the land.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says as a result the agriculture sector is on a better footing now, with export earnings exceeding $100m last year.

 

“During the Covid 19 pandemic, about 115 house and households lost their job. A small but significant number of them wanted to go back to their village to their Mataqali or family land to engage in agriculture so we thought to give them leverage by giving them a small package”

Dr Reddy says the assistance will help expand Fiji’s commercial agricultural sector.

Domestic export of fresh and chilled produce also grew by 27.7 percent in the first quarter of this year.

 

 

 

