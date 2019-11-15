Farmers cry for new markets

The people of Lau recorded a major increase in the sale of cash crops to the mainland.

In 2016 the total value of crops sold was $1.6 million and in 2018 the figure jumped to $10.6 million, an improvement of 85 percent.

Despite this achievement, the islanders are still facing challenges in finding new markets.

Naroi village elder Roko Jone Waqairatu says most farmers in Moala are fearing that their years of investing in yaqona and dalo farming will go down the drain due to minimal market access.

“Most male youth in the village has adopted the rural multi-million dollar scheme and are capitalizing on yaqona and dalo farming. We only sell yaqona and dalo within Moala but will send it mainland if there is a need. More attention is needed in this area.”

Farmer and entrepreneur Josaia Wanisi say millions can be injected into our economy if extra attention is given to boost the market viability of yaqona, dalo, and pine from the island.

“I have been doing this business for the past 10 years. I can earn over $2,000 in a month and yaqona business has helped me open up a new shop in the village selling gas and fuel.”

Rural and Maritime Development Minister Inia Seruiratu say visiting people at the grass-root level is critical to enable careful planning and analysis under the Integrated Rural Development Framework.

“This is the opportunity for all of us to come and see what the people are going through, the forms of assistance that they have been provided with and most importantly opportunities in the rural areas and how we can work together in a comprehensive approach to address the issues and at the same focus on the opportunities that are there as well.”

Meanwhile, 14 projects were implemented in the province of Lau from 2016 to 2020 financial year out of which 12 projects focused on yaqona production.