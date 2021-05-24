Farmers’ commitment during lockdown commended

The commitment of farmers in the Western Division, particularly those farmers along Valley Road in Sigatoka have been commended for their efforts during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

While handing out the Small Farming Equipment to recipients in Barara, Valley Road, Sigatoka, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says despite the obstacles they were faced with, farmers continued to supply to the markets and continued to feed the nation.

Dr Reddy says Valley Road is well-known for its role and contribution to Fiji’s cash crop agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to thank all the farmers here for their hard work and perseverance. Also, I want to thank them for the determination and the patience during the COVID-19 period. They get their produce to the Western Market or ready to export outside.”

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is working to help support farmers in an effort to enhance agriculture growth and development in Fiji.

A total of 18 farmers from around Sigatoka and Nadi received their offer letters on Wednesday at Barara and are set to procure their respective rotavators, mini-tractors and irrigation kits.