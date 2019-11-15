Farmers and suppliers will now be socially secured as they will be able to become voluntary members of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

A Memorandum of Understanding was today signed between the Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Authority, and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The Agreement will assist the suppliers of AMA to become members of the FNPF to help secure their livelihoods.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says farmers will be able to take advantage of the retirement, education, medical, housing and funeral benefits.

“We looking forward to the day when we will be announcing this again on the field after getting the first lot of farmers signed up and them holding their card very proudly which will be the beginning of an era which will get them to feel that they are not different than becoming an accountant or a teacher or working in a formal sector.”

FNPF has more than 17,000 voluntary members.