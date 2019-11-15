Farmer to front court for alleged rape

A 26-year old farmer has been charged for allegedly assaulting and raping his wife.

Police confirm the matter was reported by the victim at the Vunidawa Police Station last week.

The accused allegedly assaulted his wife following an argument over a personal matter.

He also allegedly raped her after she had refused to do some work on their farm.

The farmer is charged with one count of assault, criminal intimidation and rape and will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.