Farmer to front court for alleged drug possession

A 30-year-old farmer of Mokani in Tailevu will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.

This is after he was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, unlawful procession of illicit drugs and serious assault.

Police say the accused was found in possession of illicit drugs this week following beat patrol by officers in Nausori Town.

He was found in possession with four sachets of dried leaves wrapped in foil.