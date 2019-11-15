Farmer questioned following seizure of rice whisky

A farmer in his 40s has been questioned and released following the seizure of several gallons allegedly containing rice whisky.

The incident happened in Qelemumu, Labasa on Friday.

Officers from Labasa Police Station were acting on information received of the alleged illegal manufacturing of rice whisky.

During the raid, officers seized several 20 litre plastic gallons, plastic bottles, and apparatus believed to be used in manufacturing whisky.

The seized liquid and items have been sent for analysis.

The investigation continues.