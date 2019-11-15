Farmer latest road fatality

A man in his 30’s will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for allegedly causing the death of a 38-year-old man on Monday night.

The accused is alleged to have bumped the victim along the Wainibuku Road in Nasinu at around 7 pm.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The road death toll currently stands at 39 compared to 61 for the same period last year.