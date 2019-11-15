Farmer involved in fatal accident questioned again

A farmer in his 50s will be brought in again for questioning after the death of a four-month-old baby following a motor vehicle accident last Sunday.

The victim was travelling with his family in a vehicle which was involved in an accident along Bulileka Road in Labasa.

The suspect who was driving from the opposite direction allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane.

It hit the vehicle the victim and his family were travelling in.

The four month old victim was admitted at the Labasa Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit where he unfortunately passed away the next day.

The investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at 32 compared to 48 for the same period last year.