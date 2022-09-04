Farmer in custody for Labasa man’s death

[File Photo]

A farmer in his late 40s is in custody for allegedly assaulting and causing injury to a man who later passed away at the Labasa Hospital.

The victim who resides at Nagata Settlement, Labasa passed away on Thursday.

Police say the victim was found heavily intoxicated outside a Labasa nightclub and was escorted home by officers.

Article continues after advertisement

It was noted that the victim started to develop breathing difficulties and was taken to the Labasa Hospital by a family member, and passed away a few minutes after.

Police investigation continues