Farmer focuses on local market

COVID-19 has forced many farmers to focus on the local market.

Sigatoka based farmer, Sanjay Prasad who produces fresh crops, including fruits and vegetables says he used to export and supply to hotels.

Prasad says the closure of some hotels has impacted his business.

“Our business pre-COVID was different. We had a business running but now we are dependent on the local markets only.”

Prasad has had to diversify and focus on produce that is in demand.

He says they are now selling produce to local vendors and middle-men to ensure sustainability.