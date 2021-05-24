Home

Farmer dies following accident in Labasa

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 9:27 am
The Labasa hospital

A farmer in his 20s died following a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

The victim was one of three passengers in a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s.

They were allegedly involved in an accident with another vehicle driven by a man in his late 50s along the Wainikoro Road in Labasa.

Occupants of both vehicles were rushed to the Labasa Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s remains admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

Investigation continues and a post mortem will soon be conducted.

The road death toll currently stands at 13 compared to 26 for the same period last year.

