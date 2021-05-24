Farmer dies following accident in Labasa

A farmer in his 20s died following a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

The victim was one of three passengers in a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s.

They were allegedly involved in an accident with another vehicle driven by a man in his late 50s along the Wainikoro Road in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Occupants of both vehicles were rushed to the Labasa Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s remains admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

Investigation continues and a post mortem will soon be conducted.

The road death toll currently stands at 13 compared to 26 for the same period last year.