Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |China donates PPE’s worth $500k|Supermarket staff return after given clearance|13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines|Government guarantee of $170m approved|USP says five students waiting for results|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Farmer charged for alleged theft

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:36 am

A 25-year-old farmer alleged to have been involved in a theft case early this week has been charged.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count each of burglary, theft, breach of bail conditions, failing to comply with orders, and damaging property.

The man will be appearing in the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the man allegedly broke into a supermarket and was identified through CCTV footage.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.