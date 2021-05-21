Farmer charged for alleged theft

A 25-year-old farmer alleged to have been involved in a theft case early this week has been charged.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count each of burglary, theft, breach of bail conditions, failing to comply with orders, and damaging property.

The man will be appearing in the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.

Police say the man allegedly broke into a supermarket and was identified through CCTV footage.