Farmer alleges police brutality

The Criminal Investigations Department is heading an investigation into allegations of police brutality against a farmer.

The complainant, a 20-year-old farmer of Natolevu lodged a complaint at the Vatukoula Police Station.

He claims he was assaulted by police officers when he was arrested for an alleged case of theft of livestock.

Article continues after advertisement

The animal was found slaughtered in the Natolevu Village mountains on the 27th of March.

A team from CID Headquarters is currently conducting interviews.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says all reports against police officers and services will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with accordingly.

He says the Force will institute internal disciplinary processes and if charged, officers will be produced in Court.