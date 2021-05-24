FAO surveys 21 Fisher Organisation

The Food and Agriculture Organization surveyed 21 fishing organizations around the country.

FAO Assistant Representative to Fiji Joaan Young, says this allows them, in collaboration with the Fisheries Ministry, to identify the challenges and the needs fishermen need to help them meet the local demands.

Young says this is how they determine the assistance and the training that a particular organization needs.

“Their existing capacity and training needs of Executive Officers, their asset-based and training needs on post-harvest activities. The intervention also aligns with the Ministry of Fisheries’ focus on assisting fisher organizations across Fiji and training needs of Executive Officers.”

Young says they work with the Ministry to ensure that fishing organizations meet the specific criteria in order to receive relevant assistance provided.

This also includes the provision of solar and electric freezer units to help them keep their produce for maximum returns.