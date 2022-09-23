FANC and RFMF resume joint exercises

[Photo: Supplied]

The French Armed Forces in New Caledonia and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have resumed their joint exercises as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Speaking at the end of a two-week visit to Fiji, Commander Brigadier General Valery Putz says their common goal is to ensure stability.

“It’s the good moment to resume this cooperation and to plan together all those activities that we with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces we want to organise together to ensure the stability and security in Oceania because we share the same view the same vision.”

Putz says the first exercise to resume is the Croix du Sud (Southern Cross) in which personnel are trained on humanitarian assistance and disaster operation.

He says another area is sports, in which they plan to conduct rugby matches between the two forces as they understand its importance to Fijians and other Pacific Island countries.

Putz says they plan to carry out other common training afterwards, for better mutual understanding.