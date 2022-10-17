Famous blogger, Sam Chui shares his Fiji trip

[Photo: Sam Chui / Youtube]

Famous aviation blogger Sam Chui has released his latest vlog of his recent trip to Fiji.

The Australian national and renowned author of so many books regarding the aviation industry has only been to the country twice.

Yesterday, Chui released a YouTube video that captures most parts of his experience while traveling to and in Fiji.

In the video, Chui says he had traveled to Fiji in 2012 on board the then Air Pacific, and that 12 years later, he traveled to the country on Fiji Airways, saying that the national airline has come a long way.

Chui also visited Savusavu and was captured with former President (Rtd) Major General Jioji Konrote while at the domestic departure lounge in Nadi.

He also took a river safari tour, where he, among other tourists, visited some villages along the Sigatoka River.

Chui then toured the new Fiji Airways Aviation Academy in Nadi.

He says his trip was short but super sweet.

The well-known blogger says while aviation brought him to Fiji, it was the people that really made him want to return for a longer stay.

Since the sharing of his Fiji trip yesterday, there have been over 140,000 views.

Chui has 3.13 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.