Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes

A family’s years of sacrifice was destroyed in three minutes this morning after a tornado hit Nakasi in Nausori.

Pritika Pillay says they were awoken by a thunderous noise before the roof of their newly built house was blown off in front of their very eyes.

Pillay says her husband who is a bus driver struggled to build the house, and the tornado destroyed it in minutes.

“Not for long it’s been 6 months now since we shifted in and it’s gone”

About 400 metres from the Pillays, is Bhawani Dayal Arya College which was not spared.

Nakasi resident Zahid Hussein describes this morning’s experience as frightening.

‘No, no it’s not a cyclone I’ve never experienced that that’s why I told you that like what we heard from Nausori tornado hit like that yeah I think that’s the same thing that happened in 9 miles area’.

Hussein and fellow residents of Nakasi had to empty the damaged classroom this morning.