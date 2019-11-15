Family worship is the foundation: Rev.Dr Vakadewavosa

Churches opened for the first Sunday service today after COVID-19 measures were eased, but followers are being urged not to let go of family worship which has bound people together during hard times.

This was highlighted by the Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa as Fijians today returned to the churches after 3 months.

Vakadewavosa says family worship is the foundation of strong religious beliefs.

“It’s very important, it’s part of our Christian faith and family worship is also very important. Family worship is a foundation. Worship in the church is also very important because of our Christian interactions”.

Rev.Dr Vakadewavosa says leaders of all religious groups met with the Health Ministry and were advised on what safety measures need to be practiced in all houses of worship.

“We really feel good, back to the house of the lord with congregations despite the fact that we are still under some restrictions which we are also very grateful. Because these are the best advice given by the Ministry of health and the government for our betterment”.

Churches provided hand sanitizers for all their worshippers and had their names logged for reference.

The churches have also restructured the sitting arrangements to maintain social distancing.