Family support vital in treating mental illnesses

People in Fiji have a mindset that a person with a mental illness is dangerous.

Medical Superintendent for St Giles Hospital Dr Kiran Gaikwad this fear persists in the community and leads to stigmatization.

Dr Gaikwad adds people need to change their attitude and be more accepting of those diagnosed with mental illnesses.

He adds family support is also vital for treatment.

“I will ask the family members and the loved ones to not take the illness as a curse to the family. This is an illness that can be treated. If the patient is taking medication and treatment they will remain as normal as others.”

Dr Gaikwad adds there is a misconception that Saint Giles Hospital is an asylum when it is in fact a facility where patients are treated for mental illnesses and sent home.