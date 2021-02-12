Family still in shock over fatal fire in Sabeto

The family of the three victims who perished in a house fire in Nadele, Sabeto are still in shock over the incident.

The early morning fire at Lavanabalabala settlement claimed the lives of 92-year-old Baghwan Dean, his 87-year-old wife Aqlimam Bibj and five-month-old baby Rohan Rye who were trapped inside.

Speaking to FBC News, Grandfather Udra Prasad says he received the tragic news around 1am today.

Prasad says he could not believe what had happened because a few hours prior he was on the phone with the victims.

According to the 50-year-old, the few people that were at the scene this morning did all they could to try to save the occupants.

“My son in law told my daughter to take the kids out. After that she could only take the daughter out, the boy very hard to take out. They shouted and my son in law tried to call his mother and father but no answer.”

Prasad says his daughter’s parent’s in law were a nice couple and had worked as farmers in Sabeto.

He says they are still trying to come to terms with the tragic incident.

The Police forensic team managed to finally remove the bodies from the site around 11.30am.

The NFA is also trying to ascertain the cause of the fire as investigation continues.