Family still in shock after violent raid

Six men are in police custody for allegedly violently raiding a family’s home in Nakelo last night.

These men were believed to have retaliated to a rape claim concerning the men from the victim’s family.

They are allegedly part of a group of more than 50 youths who attacked this family.

Eseta Yavatu says this was their third attempt in two days, and one that landed three of her family members in hospital.

“It was rumoured that they [men] raped the pastor’s daughter, they did not rape her, and they just gave her a remark. This was how the conflict started.”

Yavavatu, who is pregnant, says she was fearful of what could have happened if her family members did not escape.

“I was scared, surprised and shocked as this is the first time I’ve witnessed anything as such. They came and started destroying things.”

Meanwhile the victim’s landlady, Saleshni Singh, has been living in this community for over two decades and says she has never seen anything like this.

“28 years, my husband is 51 years old, my father-in-law died at the age of 72. No one has ever experienced anything like this here”.

FBC News also attempted to get comments from the village headman who was gathered with youths and police at the community hall.

However he refused to comment on the matter saying they do not want to pre-empt the investigations.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro told FBC News that the three men admitted at the hospital have been discharged as investigation continues.