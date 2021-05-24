Home

Family shocked over son's death

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 21, 2021 4:10 am

The family of 29-year-old Eneri Ali who died in Navakai, Nadi on Sunday night is still shocked over the tragic incident.

Speaking to FBC News, brother Afzal Khan says Eneri Ali also known to many as Henry was at his in-laws place when the incident happened.

Khan says his brother wanted to see his six-month-old baby when an altercation started.

He claims that their brother in law and a few others attacked Henry.

“His brother in law, I don’t want to take his name. He just swore at him and said what are you doing here on the road and I think they started a brawl and some more people were there. They just rounded him up, gave him a good bash, they hit him with iron rods, and they kicked him when he fell. Also witnesses say that his father in law came with a car and bumped him.”

Khan says it’s a tragic incident for the family and they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

They are hoping the culprits are taken to task.

According to Police they were responding to a report of a fight and when they arrived at the scene, a man was found unconscious with visible injuries.

 

 

