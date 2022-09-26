Family remains optimistic of Lal’s return

Sachindra Kumar La. [File Photo]

It’s been six days since 42-year-old Sachindra Kumar Lal of Narere Nasinu went missing from an inter-island vessel bound for Natovi Jetty in Tailevu and his family is not giving up on hope.

Lal was reported missing at sea after he failed to disembark an inter-island vessel at Natovi.

Lal, who was a truck driver, had boarded the vessel from Nabouwalu Jetty bound for Natovi, but was only discovered missing when he could not be located to move his truck.

Article continues after advertisement

The 42-year-old had gone to Labasa on Monday and was supposed to return home the next day.

Lal’s wife, Sandhya Lal says her husband had been driving the truck for two years and was a frequent traveller to Labasa.

She says her family members have been travelling to the Natovi Jetty everyday expecting some progress.

She adds they remain optimistic that Lal will return home.

Police have confirmed they are still searching for Lal.