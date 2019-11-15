Family relocates amidst fear of further landslide

A family whose house is sitting on the edge of a hill that slipped on Wednesday has relocated.

Minister for Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar visited Balabala Crescent in Newtown, Nasinu this morning where the landslide occurred due to continuous heavy rain.

Kumar says a letter was issued to the family requesting them to vacate, given the high possibility of the house collapsing should it continue to rain.

The Minister says the family took heed of their advice and vacated their home this afternoon.

She says the family will be accommodated at the Newtown Seventh Day Adventist Hall temporarily until their house is built at a safer location.

The family’s home will be built in the same settlement by the Ministry’s carpenters.























