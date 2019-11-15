Family refutes claims of brutality

The family of a Nasinu Policeman have spoken out against allegations made by their landlord of police brutality and assault.

This was after their landlord, Yogesh Kumar made claims in a facebook post that he was assaulted and robbed by his tenants, Basilio Tabua and his father-in-law last week.

However, Tabua’s partner refuted claims saying they did not assault Kumar.

Vasemaca Vunaki spoke to FBC News refuting the claims made by her landlord, claiming he was over-reacting.

“My father had been waiting for a long time at the gate trying to get in but he kept refusing to open the gate, saying mean stuff to my father”

Kumar alleges that it was then that he was assaulted by Tabua and his father in law.

“So Basilio and his father started punching me, and as I fell down they started kicking me on my backside on my legs”

Vunaki however, denies these claims saying her father was trying to fix the gate claiming it was then that Kumar walked towards them with a piece of metal.

She claims her partner, Tabua saw what was happening and quickly held Kumar to make him drop the metal.

“When I saw Kumar run towards my father with the steel, my partner quickly reacted and tried to wrestle him to drop the metal, but before that he was throwing empty beer bottles at us”

Kumar who is heavily bandaged claims he was badly hit by the two individuals

“They dragged me on the tarseal road and after that the police came and they take me to the station and from there they told me to get one medical report so we went to valelevu health centre”

FBC News asked Kumar to see his medical report which showed that he had no signs of bleeding, with organs all in normal condition.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they received the report and investigation is currently underway.