Family of missing fisherman still in shock

The family of a 32-year-old fisherman from Savusavu who was found dead yesterday morning are still in shock.

Metuisela Erial used to go out fishing for only 30 to 40 minutes but yesterday afternoon he took longer to return.

Erial’s wife, Marleene Erial never knew that their conversation yesterday would be the last.

“He left home at about 8pm, and it always took him 30 minutes to fish and come back. It will never take one to two hours. After a few hours, I began to worry. He told me that he will just fish around the coastal waters so I went out to look for him and he was not there. So I tried to call his family and all their phones were switched off, so I could get through to anybody.”

Metuisela’s Uncle Epeli Lanion says they only found out that he was missing when his wife called them.

“He told his wife yesterday afternoon that he will go out fishing. It was getting dark when her wife saw his torchlight out in the sea. His wife slept knowing that he will return late last night. When he didn’t, he call other fishermen to go and look for him in the morning. That was when we found out that he was no more.”

Metuisela’s Cousin Wilson Fapiano says they were shocked to see him lying motionless on the beach.

“We got a call this morning to look for Metuisela. We made our way to the beach only to him lying motionless with all his fishing gears on and his blue tub cord still wrapped around his waist.”

Erial’s body was discovered floating in waters near Vatudamu Settlement.

The Police investigation continues.