Family of missing fisherman refuse to give up hope

The family of a 49-year-old fisherman from Siberia, Labasa is hoping for the best outcome after he failed to return home last night.

While a police search is currently underway along the Labasa River, a relative has told FBC News the fisherman went to check his crab net at around 7pm and was to return after thirty minutes but this did not happen.

Relative Nina Bi says the wife had later followed up to check on him but was not able to locate her husband.

Bi says they got the news this morning and had to travel to Labasa to notify police and mount a search.

“She went and tell the neighbors that he went to put the crab net and he didn’t return, she went and call nearby the river, she went to the neighbor but they told her he’ll come back, don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, police are being assisted by friends and family of the fisherman in the search which is on-going.

We’ll bring you more on this story as information comes to hand.